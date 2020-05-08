Sicamous transportation society caters low-cost lunches to seniors

Although they can no longer provide their volunteer taxi service due to the COVID-19, the Eagle Valley Transportation (EVT) is still doing their part to help seniors in need.

EVT president Malcolm Makayev said the society’s drivers have been delivering low-cost meals to seniors for the past eight weeks.

Read More: More North-Okanagan Shuswap students may be back in class by end of May

Read More: Shuswap resident shares tales from career as pilot, air traffic controller

He said they have been working with local non profits to identify those in need of a meal, drawing a list of clients from the Eagle Valley Community Support Society and Meals on Wheels, which had to shut down as most of their volunteers are seniors.

The meals delivered by EVT are prepared by Dawn Backs in the kitchen at the currently closed Sicamous and District Rec Centre. Makayev asked Sicamous’ council for $2,000 from the district’s health budget for food and containers. Additional assistance was provided by Ryan Airey, the owner of Fruit World, who has been providing fruits and vegetables at cost for the lunch program. Makayev said 400 lunches have been made and delivered so far.

Read More: Salmon Arm Fair, Shuswap Canada Day events cancelled

Read More: Residents of Newsome Creek in South Shuswap bracing for freshet

Makayev and the other drivers who deliver lunches on Tuesdays and Thursdays have been taking precautions such as wearing masks and gloves and standing well back from the door. Makayev said they also won’t be collecting payment for the meals, priced at a cost of about $5 per serving, until it is safe to do so.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sicamous