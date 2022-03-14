The Salmon Arm Chess Club recently acquired new chess sets and timing clocks and hopes to expand membership. (File photo)

The Salmon Arm Chess Club recently acquired new chess sets and timing clocks and hopes to expand membership. (File photo)

Sights set on Salmon Arm for provincial chess tournament

Salmon Arm Chess Club hopes to expand membership

The pieces are coming together nicely for the Salmon Arm Chess Club.

While the club has been around since late September of last year, it recently acquired new chess sets, timing clocks and a demonstration board, allowing it to expand its membership. There are also plans for monthly tournaments and instructional sessions to help beginners with the basics of the game and more experienced players with advanced tactics and strategies.

The club is a registered non-profit, and member Craig Bacon said it’s now recognized by the BC Chess Federation. In fact, Bacon said the federation has its sights on Salmon Arm for a tournament in May.

“It’s going to be called the Okanagan Open and it’s going to be the first open chess tournament that I think Salmon Arm has ever had,” said Bacon.

Asked why chess appeals to him, Bacon explained it’s a combination of things.

“Every game is a challenge,” said Bacon. “You meet people and interact… There’s definitely a social aspect to it, but it also challenges your mind.”

The Salmon Arm Chess Club meets every Wednesday from 6 to 9:3 p.m. in the student lounge at the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus.

For more information, call Craig at 250-803-8495 or chmcbacon@gmail.com, or Neil at 250-803-2161 or njcaves@gmail.com.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmGames and Toys

Previous story
Shuswap history in pictures: Sicamous Marina
Next story
No holes in North Okanagan cheese festival

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm Chess Club recently acquired new chess sets and timing clocks and hopes to expand membership. (File photo)
Sights set on Salmon Arm for provincial chess tournament

A group of Salmon Arm residents joins Sylvia Lindren, who is a city councillor, in a walk down the wharf at Marine Peace Park on Saturday, March 12 in solidarity with Ukraine. (Photo contributed)
Group of Salmon Arm residents gathers in solidarity with Ukraine

Some members of the Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol, Mike Saul, past-president Paula Weir, Denise Thompson and vice-president Liz Ellis, take time out for a photo March 10 because the group is looking for more members. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
From stolen vehicles to speed boards: Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol like the work

Salmon Arm and Greater Vernon Minor Hockey organizations will be hosting provincial championship tournaments March 20-23. (Contributed)
North Okanagan, Shuswap teams hosting B.C. minor hockey finals