Sights set on Salmon Arm for provincial chess tournament

The pieces are coming together nicely for the Salmon Arm Chess Club.

While the club has been around since late September of last year, it recently acquired new chess sets, timing clocks and a demonstration board, allowing it to expand its membership. There are also plans for monthly tournaments and instructional sessions to help beginners with the basics of the game and more experienced players with advanced tactics and strategies.

The club is a registered non-profit, and member Craig Bacon said it’s now recognized by the BC Chess Federation. In fact, Bacon said the federation has its sights on Salmon Arm for a tournament in May.

“It’s going to be called the Okanagan Open and it’s going to be the first open chess tournament that I think Salmon Arm has ever had,” said Bacon.

Asked why chess appeals to him, Bacon explained it’s a combination of things.

“Every game is a challenge,” said Bacon. “You meet people and interact… There’s definitely a social aspect to it, but it also challenges your mind.”

The Salmon Arm Chess Club meets every Wednesday from 6 to 9:3 p.m. in the student lounge at the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus.

For more information, call Craig at 250-803-8495 or chmcbacon@gmail.com, or Neil at 250-803-2161 or njcaves@gmail.com.

