A fully loaded asphalt truck tipped over on steep Shoemaker Hill on Aug. 16, 2018. Fire, police and tow trucks responded. (File photo)

Sign of spring: Salmon Arm’s steep Shoemaker Hill opens to traffic

Opening delayed by snow and freezing temperatures

Aside from the presence of COVID-19, spring in Salmon Arm is slightly different this year in terms of one distinctive local sign.

Shoemaker Hill, as the twisty, steep part of 10th Avenue SE near Fifth Street SE is commonly known, opened a few weeks later than normal.

City staff have reported the switch-backed roadway typically opens in mid-March. In 2019, it was March 25.

This year, it’s April 9.

The route is well-used by motorists heading to and from downtown into the Hillcrest area or industrial park.

Unfortunately, particularly for the residents who live below, it is also sometimes used by transport truck drivers despite it being designated ‘no trucks.’

Trucks sometimes get stuck on the switchback or, like one truck in 2018, lose control and end up perched precariously on the bank.

Observers have reported that GPS mapping does not always translate well for the big rigs on community roads.


A semi truck and trailer sit stuck on a switchback of Shoemaker Hill on 10th Avenue SE on Oct. 24, 2019. (YJ Sicotte/Facebook photo)

