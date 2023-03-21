Crews clean up stretch of Highway 1 near Shuswap Street on Monday afternoon, March 20. Drive BC reports work may cause traffic delays through to Friday, March 24. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Signs of spring show up on Highway 1 through Salmon Arm

Crews tackle accumulated dirt from construction and winter road maintenance

More signs of spring!

Traffic was moving slowly through Salmon Arm on Monday, March 20 as sweeping of the Trans-Canada Highway through town was ongoing.

Drive BC reported that road sweeping for 5.3 kilometres between 10th Street SW and 20th Avenue NE could be taking place until Friday, March 24. The process may include single lane alternating traffic, a lane closure and minor delays. Drivers are asked to watch for slow-moving vehicles and equipment.

Read more: Veterinarians propose building pet crematorium in Salmon Arm, offering urns



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon Armtrans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Number of women on South Surrey marine-rescue team ‘a bit of anomaly’
Next story
Shuswap Trail Alliance looks forward to spring camps, rail trail construction

Just Posted

Andrew Grose will have audiences laughing at the Salmar Classic Theatre on March 30, 2023. (Train Wreck Comedy image)
Laugh it up with comedian Andrew Grose in Salmon Arm

About a dozen police vehicles, marked and unmarked, were seen speeding east on Highway 1 through the Shuswap in the early afternoon of March 21, 2023. (File photo)
UPDATE: RCMP confirm incident taking place in Malakwa area, public not at risk

Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail partners announced March 6, 2023, that they will be receiving a $500,000 B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure grant that will go towards construction of a section of the trail near Armstrong. (CSRD photo)
Shuswap Trail Alliance looks forward to spring camps, rail trail construction

Crews clean up stretch of Highway 1 near Shuswap Street on Monday afternoon, March 20. Drive BC reports work may cause traffic delays through to Friday, March 24. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Signs of spring show up on Highway 1 through Salmon Arm