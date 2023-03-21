Signs of spring show up on Highway 1 through Salmon Arm

More signs of spring!

Traffic was moving slowly through Salmon Arm on Monday, March 20 as sweeping of the Trans-Canada Highway through town was ongoing.

Drive BC reported that road sweeping for 5.3 kilometres between 10th Street SW and 20th Avenue NE could be taking place until Friday, March 24. The process may include single lane alternating traffic, a lane closure and minor delays. Drivers are asked to watch for slow-moving vehicles and equipment.

