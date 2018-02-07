A goat from Goats on the Hoof Vegetation Management munches on some swamp grass in Cherry Creek. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Silent auction to help buy goats

For fourth year in row, teen auctions baked goods to benefit poor famlies in other countries.

Once again it’s time to turn baked goods into goats.

Coming up this Saturday, Feb. 10 is the Fourth Annual Goods for Goats silent bake auction to be held at the Mall at Piccadilly from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Destaney Dean, 15, has been raising funds since she was 11 to buy goats for low-income countries through the Me to We campaign, whose name has been reduced to the We campaign.

So far the community has chipped in enough for the purchase of 24 goats, all going to families in need.

Destaney says she asks local businesses to donate a baked good of their choice.

“I write up a letter and I drop it off to grocery stores, bakeries, cafes, even some pet stores,” she explains. “They usually call me back, and they want to donate a pie, or a couple of gift baskets, or a cake if it’s a grocery store.”

She says she can only do it with businesses with a commercial kitchen or who sell packaged food.

The donated item then goes into the silent auction at the mall, “and every $50 buys a goat.”

She says RBC is partnered with We, which distributes the funds to whichever country is in most need at the time.

Cash donations are also welcome.

“Every year I’ve had one person come up and say: ‘I read your name in the newspaper’ or ‘I your heard your name. It’s nice to see youth doing this. I want to buy a goat.’”

Destaney explains she’s been fundraising her whole life, helping her mom with her projects – for homeless animals at Christmas and, once in Alberta, for a half-million dollar all-inclusive playground for her elementary school.

A trip to We Day, where Destaney got to speak to a crowd of 20,000, inspired her even more.

“It compelled me to try to help more people. I’ve always been in leadership roles so I’ve seen the difference I could make.”

She says she loves having something to look forward to. “Instead of receiving things, you can give things.”

Previous story
IH works to improve management staff morale

Just Posted

Kelowna man rescued from Blue Lake snowmobile area

Shuswap Search and Rescue team locate missing sledder early Saturday morning

Semi driver killed in collision with commercial vehicle on Highway 1

Emergency personnel responding to one collision east of Sicamous when second occurs

Ebbett scores in Olympic tune-up

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett scores insurance goal in Canada’s 2-0 win over Belarus

Helping thousands of refugees

Former Salmon Arm woman heads Canadian aid for those fleeing persecution in Myanmar

Blind Bay murder trial begins after seven years

Convicted murderer testifies against co-accused

Main Street bridge won’t cost district

Province reveals new information for Bruhn Bridge replacement options

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Column: Turning a blind eye has deadly consequences

Too much snow, gas prices too high, too many potholes. These are… Continue reading

Silent auction to help buy goats

For fourth year in row, teen auctions baked goods to benefit poor famlies in other countries.

Canadians luke warm about Olympics without NHL presence

Will hockey fans tune in the Olympics without NHL players participating?

Top 10 things you didn’t know about life-jackets

Mandatory life-jackets being considered in the wake of Tofino whale watching strategy report

ERS Talons finding their way

Players show promise as they develop as a team

BCHL Today: West K whomps Eagles and Interior titans clash

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Find Your Fit makes Okanagan stops

Career choices on tap in Lumby Thursday, Summerland Tuesday

Most Read