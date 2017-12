Numbers were down due to road conditions, but it was a lovely Lantern Ski at Larch Hills Thursday.

It was a beautiful night for the annual Lantern Ski at Larch Hills, for those who managed to brave the road conditions to get there.

Although highways and streets were treacherous in many areas due to the continuing snowfall, the ski conditions at Larch Hills on Thursday night, Dec. 28 were ideal, with no wind and temperatures around -10 C.