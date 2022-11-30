Silver Creek Fire Department looking for nominations of food hamper recipients

Two hampers will be prepared for distribution in Silver Creek

The Silver Creek Fire Department is once again collecting food for a pair of hampers to be given to people in need.

Until December 17, donations of cash or non-perishable food can be dropped off at the Silver Creek fire hall on Thursdays between 6:30 and 9 p.m., or with local firefighters.

This is the fourth year for the fire department’s community food drive, which will result in two well-stocked hampers that will include turkeys and other non-perishables.

The fire department is turning to the community this year for written suggestions/nominations of who the recipients should be.

“We are looking for two families,” said firefighter Chris Ross, noting recipients don’t have to have children living with them. “In one of the years past it was an elderly couple and one had just had surgery and she couldn’t get around.”

While other Shuswap community fire department food drives benefit their local food banks, Silver Creek doesn’t have one of its own.

“I think for our first year we gave to the food bank, but then it’s totally out of our community,” said Ross. “We’re trying to help the community, trying to help our own. Not that it’s wrong to donate to the food bank.”

Until December 17, nominations can be submitted by email to silvercreekfire@telus.net. Ross encouraged a few words be written about why nominees should receive one of the hampers which, when ready, will be delivered by Silver Creek firefighters.

