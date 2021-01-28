The skating rink at the Silver Creek Community Park will not be opening this winter due to well water issues. (File photo)

The skating rink at the Silver Creek Community Park will not be opening this winter due to well water issues. (File photo)

Silver Creek skating rink near Salmon Arm will not open

Well water issues have halted attempts to freeze the outdoor rink

In news that is sure to come as a disappointment to many wannabe Patrick Chans and Wayne Gretskys who had hoped for an outdoor skate, the Silver Creek rink will not be opening this winter.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, which manages the outdoor skating rink at the Silver Creek Community Park, issues with the well water used to flood the rink have left it unable to open for the remainder of the winter. The regional district posted a notice on its website stating that without access to appropriate water, the rink could not be constructed safely.

Read More: Inseparable but neglected dogs at Shuswap BC SPCA in desperate need of surgery

Read More: Charity fishing derby planned for Okangan and Shuswap Lake

Work on the skating surface at the Sorrento-Blind Bay Community Park is proceeding but has been slowed down by people using the ice before it is ready.

According to the CSRD, skaters have been taking down the closed signs and skating before the ice is ready, leaving deep gouges which have to be filled, often taking more than one ice-flood to repair.

The rink at Farrell’s Field in Celista is open and, according to the CSRD, skating conditions are excellent.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmFigure SkatingWater

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Charity fishing derby planned for Okangan and Shuswap Lake

Just Posted

The skating rink at the Silver Creek Community Park will not be opening this winter due to well water issues. (File photo)
Silver Creek skating rink near Salmon Arm will not open

Well water issues have halted attempts to freeze the outdoor rink

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
1 death, 70 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The single additional death is not tied to any active outbreaks in the region

A population of invasive clams was found in Shuswap Lake near Salmon Arm in 2020. (CSISS photo)
Public told to look out for invasive mussels and clams in Shuswap Lake

A population of the invasive clams was found near Salmon Arm last year

Captian and Maria at the Shuswap BC SPCA.
Inseparable but neglected dogs at Shuswap BC SPCA in desperate need of surgery

A Shuswap volunteer will match donations to the dogs’ surgery up to $5,000

A charity fishing derby targeting rainbow trout is being planned for both Shuswap and Okanagan Lake in April. (File photo)
Charity fishing derby planned for Okangan and Shuswap Lake

Money raised from the derby will benefit BC Children’s Hospital.

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

Health officials renew their call to refrain from travelling: ‘COVID-19 can travel with us’

The Whistler Blackcomb resort, owned by Vail Resorts. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Health authority appeals to Whistler residents as COVID-19 cases surge

From Jan. 1 to 26, the resort municipality recorded 288 new cases of the virus

The Penticton Indian Band has reported a potential COVID-19 exposure. (File)
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Penticton Indian Band

The band will be closing all facilities temporarily

An avalanche warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast mountains, including those in the North Shore. (Google Maps)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C.’s South Coast this weekend

‘There have already been a number of close calls,’ says Avalanche Canada forecaster

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Driver assaulted with a stick during carjacking attempt at Nanaimo hospital

Woman in her 60s suffered serious injuries and suspect arrested for assault causing bodily harm

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Masked men invade Abbotsford home, tie up woman and pepper-spray 3 others

One man taken to hospital with injuries that include broken wrist

Theo Morrison claims his pregnant daughter and the family were denied service at Kitimat General Hospital, seen here, and were told to go to Terrace. On their drive there, Morrison said his daughter “lost the baby”. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Family claims pregnant woman was turned away at Kitimat hospital, ending in stillborn birth

Theo Morrison’s daughter was two weeks overdue when she went to Kitimat General Hospital

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture being completed by forensic sketch artist Diana Trepkov. (Diana Trepkov)
VIDEO: Toronto artist donates forensic sketch of missing man connected to Chilliwack

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture drawn at two-year mark as gift by Diana Trepkov

(Black Press file photo)
23-year-old Kelowna woman dies in Banff crash

Three other passengers, all from Kelowna, transported to hospital with minor injuries

Most Read