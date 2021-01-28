Silver Creek skating rink near Salmon Arm will not open

The skating rink at the Silver Creek Community Park will not be opening this winter due to well water issues. (File photo)

In news that is sure to come as a disappointment to many wannabe Patrick Chans and Wayne Gretskys who had hoped for an outdoor skate, the Silver Creek rink will not be opening this winter.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, which manages the outdoor skating rink at the Silver Creek Community Park, issues with the well water used to flood the rink have left it unable to open for the remainder of the winter. The regional district posted a notice on its website stating that without access to appropriate water, the rink could not be constructed safely.

Work on the skating surface at the Sorrento-Blind Bay Community Park is proceeding but has been slowed down by people using the ice before it is ready.

According to the CSRD, skaters have been taking down the closed signs and skating before the ice is ready, leaving deep gouges which have to be filled, often taking more than one ice-flood to repair.

The rink at Farrell’s Field in Celista is open and, according to the CSRD, skating conditions are excellent.



