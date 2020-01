Most snow to date in a decade

The pow just keeps piling up. While it may be causing havoc on area roads, the ski hill is celebrating.

SilverStar Mountain Resort currently has its biggest snow base in 10 years for Jan. 23

“With an alpine snow base of 220cm and more than 420cm cumulative already for the 2019/20 season it really is a season for the books,” the resort states.

