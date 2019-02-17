SilverStar Mountain Resort’s Emergency Services Day held on Saturday, Feb. 16 raised $20,120 for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. (SilverStar Photo)

SilverStar Emergency Services Day raises funds for hospital

Over $20,000 was raised for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Over $20,000 was raised for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation at SilverStar Mountain Resort’s Emergency Services Day on Saturday, Feb. 16.

“It was such an amazing day at SilverStar,” said Chantelle Deacon the mountain resort’s media relations manger. “The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation means so much to us and we’re so happy we were able to support them in such a big way.”

“Thank you to everyone who came out for Emergency Services Day and for everyone’s generosity and donations.”

The $20,120 raised for the hospital foundation came from donations and a percentage of every alpine day pass sold on Feb. 16 went to the cause as well.

Several local emergency services groups were on hand demonstrating procedures they use to keep the public safe as thousands of skiers, boarders and other spectators looked on.

Along with a great benefit for the hospital foundation , Feb. 16 was a special day for Dan and Michaela Chapman who took home a unique piece of SilverStar memorabilia. The Chapmans were the highest bidders in a charity auction for the old Summit Chair with a bid of $3,600.

The Summit Chair was removed last April to make room for SilverStar’s new gondola.

The proceeds of the auction went directly to the SilverStar Fire Department.

