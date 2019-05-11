Single mom raises voice as casino unplugs karaoke nights

A new mother is trying to keep karaoke nights from shutting down at Chances Casino.

On May 5, Brittany Lawrence wrote on a Salmon Arm Facebook group to say she found out the casino will be discontinuing the singing nights at the end of the month.

Read more: Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Read more: Music program discord attributed to lack of oversight

The post garnered 21 reactions and more than 100 comments from people who offered their support and also questioned why the evenings were being silenced.

“Right now that’s the only thing that is within my budget that I can look forward to and that is usually on a weekly basis,” Lawrence said in an interview.

Lawrence has plans to gather signatures from other karaoke enthusiasts and take them to the casino in an effort to bring back the karaoke nights. She says raising a seven month old child by herself, going out and singing with friends is offers a brief window of relaxation and fun for her.

“A lot of us single moms come out to enjoy the singing. Instead of using alcohol or, say, drugs as a crutch, singing is my crutch,” said Lawrence. “It’s what I go to in my time of need, it’s what lifts me up. Music has been my whole life, it’s the only thing that never really disappoints me.”

Read more: Serena Ryder, Bahamas headline Squamish Constellation music fest

Read more: The Lonely to celebrate Roy Orbison’s music

Chances Casino did offer a statement addressing the discontinuation of the karaoke nights.

“Now that it’s coming into summer and we’re getting busier, we won’t be doing karaoke over the summer. We’ll re-address it in the fall,” a representative said.

You can still get your karaoke fix elsewhere in the Shuswap, such as Brothers Pub in Sicamous where karaoke is held every Saturday night.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter