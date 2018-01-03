Small businesses recognized in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Valley First recognizes local businesses in the 2017 Fan Choice Awards

After hundreds of nominations, the winners are in.

Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, is announcing the top favourites of the 2017 Fan Choice Awards.

The contest ran from Sept. 11 to Oct. 5 where community members could vote for their favourite local and independent small businesses.

Marek Buryska, regional manager, business banking with Valley First says small business is important to British Columbians.

“In fact, it makes up nearly 54 per cent of private-sector employment in our province, which is above the national average of 49 per cent.”

Hosted on the Valley First and Enderby and District Financial Facebook pages, the Fan Choice Awards celebrate small- to medium-sized businesses located in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Thompson valleys that provide a product or service.

This year, more than 850 votes were cast in five categories: food and drink, health and wellness, retail, transportation and beauty.

And the winners are ….

Food and drink:

  • L’Oven Farm Fresh Food (West Kelowna)
  • Little City Merchant (Enderby)
  • Front Street Brasserie (Penticton)

Health and wellness:

  • The Hot Box Yoga (Kelowna)
  • Vernon Active Health (Vernon)
  • Penticton Yoga Therapy (Penticton)

Retail:

  • Lakehouse Home Store (Kelowna)
  • Courtyard Gallery (Enderby)
  • Doug’s Homestead (Hedley)

Transportation:

  • Scrub Captain (Kelowna)
  • Enderby Auto Body Ltd (Enderby)
  • The Bike Barn (Penticton)

Beauty:

  • Loyal Hair Therapy (Kelowna)
  • Peacock and Lime Hair & Esthetics Studio (Vernon)
  • Beauty Box Studio Inc (Summerland)

