Smoke, hot weather delay return of Salmon Arm’s Alexander Plaza

Alexander Street, between Hudson Avenue NE and Lakeshore Drive NE, gets a fresh coat of paint in preparation for the return of the Alexander Plaza downtown market. (Downtown Salmon Arm photo)

Smoke and weather conditions have put the return of Alexander Plaza on hold.

The downtown Salmon Arm street market, which takes place on Alexander Street between Hudson Avenue NE and Lakeshore Drive NE, was set to return on Saturday, July 31. However, due to rising temperatures, persistent smoke and poor air quality, a decision was made to cancel the event for the 31st.

“Though we are disappointed, we must stay accountable to our community and not encourage unnecessary outdoor activities at this time,” reads a Thursday, July 29 media release from Downtown Salmon Arm, which will continue to closely monitor temperature and air quality conditions throughout the remaining dates planned for Alexander Plaza.

“We look forward to welcoming our neighbours and visitors back when it’s healthy and advisable to do so for prolonged outdoor gatherings.”

Those visiting the downtown may have noticed the freshly repainted road where the plaza is held. This section of road closes to traffic during the event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes artisans, vendors, live music and art. Spaces are still open for the artisan portion of the market, and those interested are asked to contact Downtown Salmon Arm for details.

Though the plaza is closed, the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmer’s Market will continue as planned. Downtown businesses also remain open.

