Smoke on Owlhead Mountain near Sicamous from planned burn

If you see smoke coming from Owlhead Mountain northeast of Sicamous in the coming weeks, don’t be alarmed.
The Sicamous Fire Department is notifying the public that prescribed burning will take place starting Nov. 8 to help with wildfire mitigation.
The burns, which eliminate brush and dead vegetation, will continue for the next several weeks.
Any questions or concerns can be directed to Fire Chief Brett Ogino at 250-836-2477 or firechief@sicamous.ca.
