Smoke on Owlhead Mountain near Sicamous from planned burn

Fire department says burn will continue for several weeks

A prescribed burn is planned for Owlhead Mountain near Sicamous. (File photo)

If you see smoke coming from Owlhead Mountain northeast of Sicamous in the coming weeks, don’t be alarmed.

The Sicamous Fire Department is notifying the public that prescribed burning will take place starting Nov. 8 to help with wildfire mitigation.

The burns, which eliminate brush and dead vegetation, will continue for the next several weeks.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Fire Chief Brett Ogino at 250-836-2477 or firechief@sicamous.ca.

READ MORE: Funding in place but search for shelter site for those without homes so far fruitless

READ MORE: Is road salt killing salmon in B.C.? Researchers look to study impacts

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sicamous