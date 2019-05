Parkview Elementary hosted their crazy hair day on May 15

Parkview Elementary Kindergarten Student Isabella Attig shows off the impressive spring-inspired style she sported for Parkview’s crazy hair day on Wednesday May 15. (Photo Contributed)

Parkview Elementary hosted a crazy hair day on May 16. Among the best unconventional hairstyles was the spring-inspired flower and watering can which Kindergarten student Isabella Attig wore.

