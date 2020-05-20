TK Wilson grabs some air during his turn on a jump at the skatepark in Blackburn Park on Tuesday, May 19. The park, which was closed by the City of Salmon Arm in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen increasing activity since being reopened prior to the May long weekend. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Back in play
Buzz of activity returns to reopened city park
TK Wilson grabs some air during his turn on a jump at the skatepark in Blackburn Park on Tuesday, May 19. The park, which was closed by the City of Salmon Arm in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen increasing activity since being reopened prior to the May long weekend.
Blackburn and other municipal parks and properties had been closed since March 23.
