Snapshot: Back in play

Buzz of activity returns to reopened city park

TK Wilson grabs some air during his turn on a jump at the skatepark in Blackburn Park on Tuesday, May 19. The park, which was closed by the City of Salmon Arm in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen increasing activity since being reopened prior to the May long weekend.

Blackburn and other municipal parks and properties had been closed since March 23.

Read more: Salmon Arm council agrees to reopen some city buildings, properties effective May 15

Read more: City of Salmon Arm, CSRD and school playgrounds closed

