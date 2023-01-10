Snapshot: Basking in the chill of Shuswap Lake on New Year’s Day

Sarah Tokarek of Shuswap Adventure Girl outdoor adventure and travel blog, along with her adventuring companions, took part in the popular New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim in the North Shuswap. But when most brave souls were back on shore warming up, the Adventure Girls were still enjoying the water because they cold swim nearly every day in the Shuswap. (Photo contributed)

ShuswapShuswap LakeSwimming