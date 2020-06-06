Snapshot: Cap and gown in the time of COVID-19

Eagle River Secondary did what they could to keep highscool graduation as normal as possible.

Eagle River Secondary Grads line up to walk across the stage for their graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 3. Due to anti COVID-19 regulations the ceremony was not in front of a packed school gym but instead the grads walked the stage in front of a professional video crew. The footage will be assembled and shown to the public late this month. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

The school also kept some grad traditions alive by having the departing students paint their parking spaces and put on a parade of cars down Main Street so community members could wish them well from their vehicles.



