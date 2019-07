Farmer’s field of canola stands out against stormy Salmon Arm sky

A bright yellow field of canola along 50th Street SW in Salmon Arm contrasts with storm clouds overhead on Sunday, July 7. The weekend saw a dramatic mix of thunder and lightning, rain and sun in the Shuswap. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

