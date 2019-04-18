Snapshot: Community leaders clean up

Salmon Arm Secondary’s grad leadership class pitched in to help to clean up the community in honour of Earth Week, April 23 to 28. (Danielle Berger photo)
@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Salmon Arm Secondary students pick up waste for Earth Week
Salmon Arm Secondary’s grad leadership class pitched in to help to clean up the community in honour of Earth Week, April 23 to 28. (Danielle Berger photo)
@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Landfill within cemetary one of the challenges looked at by CSRD’s Ben Van Nostrand
Forty units for homeless considered by BC Housing along with 70 units of affordable rental housing
Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions
Elder: ‘We’re still processing; it will be a while to get over the worst of this.’
CSRD explains Sunnybrae water system lacks filtration system for seasonal turbidity
John Brittain, 68, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder
Storytellers to open up in Runaway Moon Theatre’s upcoming Festival of Mini Theatre
The train derailment killed three crew members on board
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday
Investigators made an initial assessment of the cathedral but can’t yet search charred interior
Soccer coach has been suspended by Coastal FC since February
Blueberry was missing after the fire but has been found
Elder: ‘We’re still processing; it will be a while to get over the worst of this.’
Back to Earth scheduled for Dragon’s Den
Green Canoe Cannabis owner says suppliers want to see less packaging, sooner than later
The research looked at more than 2,400 families
Sharon Constance Forner was arrested after a strange home invasion
One witness said she heard three bangs, the other said the alleged shooter walked right by him
Forty units for homeless considered by BC Housing along with 70 units of affordable rental housing