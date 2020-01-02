Snapshot: Digging out

There was still work to be done clearing snow in downtown Salmon Arm following Dec. 31’s snow storm.

Kim, Jane and Holly Scranton clear snow left behind by the snowplow at Live Well Physiotherapy’s parking lot on Thursday, Jan. 2. Another snowstorm is expected the sweep over the area in the same evening. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Another heavy snowfall coming in the wake of the one which snarled traffic and knocked out power to large parts of the Shuswap is in the forecast, but the work of digging out after the last one isn’t finished yet.

Among those hard at work with shovels on the morning of Jan. 2 were Kim, Jane and Holly Scranton. The Scrantons cleared the entrance to Live-Well Physiotherapy’s parking lot which was obstructed by snow left over from the snowplow in time for morning clients to arrive.



