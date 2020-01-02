Kim, Jane and Holly Scranton clear snow left behind by the snowplow at Live Well Physiotherapy’s parking lot on Thursday, Jan. 2. Another snowstorm is expected the sweep over the area in the same evening. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Snapshot: Digging out

There was still work to be done clearing snow in downtown Salmon Arm following Dec. 31’s snow storm.

Another heavy snowfall coming in the wake of the one which snarled traffic and knocked out power to large parts of the Shuswap is in the forecast, but the work of digging out after the last one isn’t finished yet.

Read More: Thousands of Shuswap residents without power for 36 hours, BC Hydro prepares for next storm

Read More: Second winter storm expected to hammer Okanagan

Among those hard at work with shovels on the morning of Jan. 2 were Kim, Jane and Holly Scranton. The Scrantons cleared the entrance to Live-Well Physiotherapy’s parking lot which was obstructed by snow left over from the snowplow in time for morning clients to arrive.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland novelist’s book inspired by art show
Next story
Rolling memorial video a touching tribute to North Okanagan man

Just Posted

Semi collides with power pole near Buckerfield’s

Accident sends power lines across 10th Avenue SW

Firefighters investigate possible gas leak in Salmon Arm bank

Fire trucks are on scene at the Alexander Street RBC branch.

Thousands of Shuswap residents without power for 36 hours, BC Hydro prepares for next storm

A total of 64 outages have not been solved since Dec. 31.

Lights still off for 11K homes in North Okanagan

Power restored to 93% of customers: BC Hydro

Second winter storm expected to hammer Okanagan

Main band of snow will move north into the Columbias on Friday morning

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

Suspected drunk driver crashes into Kamloops Operation Red Nose vehicles

No serious injuries were reported after a speeding pickup truck crashed into the two vehicles on Highway 1

Snapshot: Digging out

There was still work to be done clearing snow in downtown Salmon Arm following Dec. 31’s snow storm.

PHOTOS: Emcon Services hard at work on the highways

Photos from avalanche control work west of Revelstoke

Some in Williams Lake get Jan. 2 off for city’s Wrestling Day

The uniqe public municipal holiday dates back eight decades

Top CEOs earned average worker’s annual salary by mid-morning today

Canada’s highest paid 100 CEOs made on average $11.8 million in 2018, report says

First vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

It’s the 15th case in the country to be reported to federal officials

B.C. dentist who lost licence has disappeared, still owes $100,000 in fines

The College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. said it was unable to locate Dr. Bin Xu

Early polar bear swim for elk at B.C. lake

Twenty-three elk were relocated into Upper Pitt Lake in January of 2005

Most Read