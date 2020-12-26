Jeff Marion-Bell, daughter Amelie and son Lachlan prepare for another sled launch on a hill at South Broadview Elementary on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Families make the best of snowy Boxing Day in Salmon Arm
South Broadview Elementary a popular sledding destination
Members of the Marion-Bell family, Jeff with daughter Amelie and son Lachlan, spent some time outdoors sledding on a hill at South Broadview Elementary on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, 2020. The day brought with it about four centimetres of snow that made for good sledding for several families at the school. More snow was in the forecast for Salmon Arm at least up until New Year’s Day.
Lachlan Marion-Bell lets go of his board as he catches up with his father Jeff and sister Amelie while sledding at South Broadview Elementary on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)