Snapshot: Families make the best of snowy Boxing Day in Salmon Arm

Jeff Marion-Bell, daughter Amelie and son Lachlan prepare for another sled launch on a hill at South Broadview Elementary on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Members of the Marion-Bell family, Jeff with daughter Amelie and son Lachlan, spent some time outdoors sledding on a hill at South Broadview Elementary on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, 2020. The day brought with it about four centimetres of snow that made for good sledding for several families at the school. More snow was in the forecast for Salmon Arm at least up until New Year’s Day.

Read more: In photos: What to do with all that snow? Shuswap residents share fun, creative uses

Read more: Penticton man spends day shovelling strangers’ driveways

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.