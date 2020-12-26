Jeff Marion-Bell, daughter Amelie and son Lachlan prepare for another sled launch on a hill at South Broadview Elementary on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Jeff Marion-Bell, daughter Amelie and son Lachlan prepare for another sled launch on a hill at South Broadview Elementary on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Snapshot: Families make the best of snowy Boxing Day in Salmon Arm

South Broadview Elementary a popular sledding destination

Members of the Marion-Bell family, Jeff with daughter Amelie and son Lachlan, spent some time outdoors sledding on a hill at South Broadview Elementary on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, 2020. The day brought with it about four centimetres of snow that made for good sledding for several families at the school. More snow was in the forecast for Salmon Arm at least up until New Year’s Day.

Read more: In photos: What to do with all that snow? Shuswap residents share fun, creative uses

Read more: Penticton man spends day shovelling strangers’ driveways

Lachlan Marion-Bell lets go of his board as he catches up with his father Jeff and sister Amelie while sledding at South Broadview Elementary on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Jeff Marion-Bell with daughter Amelie catch up with Lachlan on the way down a hill at South Broadview Elementary on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

What’s the good news, 2020? Shuswap firefighter ascends high rise for fundraiser
What’s the good news, 2020? Shuswap Lake becomes important layover for flight of pelicans

Most Read