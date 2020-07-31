Snapshot: Finishing touch

The recently-completed picnic shelter at Balckburn Park got some new signage on July 31

Norm Brown, Lonnie Karpick and Christina Lutterman install a sign as the finishing touch on the Blackburn Park picnic structure which was paid for by the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm on Friday, July 31. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)

Norm Brown, Lonnie Karpick and Christina Lutterman install a sign as the finishing touch on the Blackburn Park picnic structure which was paid for by the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm on Friday, July 31.

Read More: National COVID-19 exposure alert app now available to download

Read More: Shuswap libraries reopen with COVID-19 precautions, restrictions in place



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter