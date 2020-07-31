Norm Brown, Lonnie Karpick and Christina Lutterman install a sign as the finishing touch on the Blackburn Park picnic structure which was paid for by the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm on Friday, July 31. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Finishing touch
The recently-completed picnic shelter at Balckburn Park got some new signage on July 31
Norm Brown, Lonnie Karpick and Christina Lutterman install a sign as the finishing touch on the Blackburn Park picnic structure which was paid for by the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm on Friday, July 31.
