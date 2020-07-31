Norm Brown, Lonnie Karpick and Christina Lutterman install a sign as the finishing touch on the Blackburn Park picnic structure which was paid for by the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm on Friday, July 31. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)

Snapshot: Finishing touch

The recently-completed picnic shelter at Balckburn Park got some new signage on July 31

Norm Brown, Lonnie Karpick and Christina Lutterman install a sign as the finishing touch on the Blackburn Park picnic structure which was paid for by the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm on Friday, July 31.

Read More: National COVID-19 exposure alert app now available to download

Read More: Shuswap libraries reopen with COVID-19 precautions, restrictions in place


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap history in picture: Mara bridge

Just Posted

Snapshot: Finishing touch

The recently-completed picnic shelter at Balckburn Park got some new signage on July 31

Reckless ATV riders cause problems for communities and police in Princeton area

Two women injured after ATV hits tree beside KVR

Reports suggest Tappen collision involved motorcycle

Witnesses on scene saw two motorcyclists being treated by paramedics.

FortisBC sees record-high summer electricity usage in Okanagan and Kootenays

‘As temperatures spike, so does the demand for electricity’ - FortisBC

Power out at hundreds of homes east of Sicamous

The outage is caused by a fallen tree.

National COVID-19 exposure alert app now available to download

Right now, the app is only linked to Ontario’s health system

Interior Health reports nine new COVID-19 cases, seven linked to Kelowna

IH has reported 369 cases since the pandemic began, 137 of which have come from the Kelowna area since June 26

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

RCMP issue 10 rules for happy long weekend in Tulameen

‘Enough is enough,’ says police sergeant

Police watchdog clears RCMP of wrongdoing in West Kelowna man’s death

The IIO has determined that the actions or inactions of police were not responsible for the man’s death

Hazy Okanagan skies caused by U.S. wildfires: Environment Canada

Despite potential thunderstorms forecasted Friday, the Okanagan heat wave will carry through the weekend

Kelowna police search for suspect who allegedly robbed bank with a gun

The bank will be closed for the rest of the day

Shuswap history in picture: Mara bridge

Do you recognize the landscape?

Osoyoos and Princeton break temperature records

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Most Read