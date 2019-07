Hans Schmidt, left, of the Sorrento Lions Club presents Doug Brown from South Shuswap Health Services Society with a cheque for $1,000. The money will be used for the ongoing efforts to bring health care closer to home in the South Shuswap. (Photo contributed)

