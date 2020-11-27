Snapshot: Moustache Day at Parkview

False facial hair was the height of fashion as Parkview Elementary held a moustache day on Nov. 27.
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Parkview Elementary students showed up with their best false facial hair on Nov. 27
False facial hair was the height of fashion as Parkview Elementary held a moustache day on Nov. 27.
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Train was stopped on tracks blocking crossings at Narcisse Street and Marine Park Drive
COVID-19 requirements restrict use of chalet, postponement of events
Council members express appreciation for support of the Shuswap from CP Rail
Centenoka Park Mall focused on keeping customers, tenants, staff safe
Hospitalizations reach more than 300 across the province
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
Village staff, Earthquakes Canada aren’t sure what caused the explosion-like sound
Annual event to support nine school families this year
New approach to help residents and visitors activate their adventures
Parkview Elementary students showed up with their best false facial hair on Nov. 27
Interior Health announced a cluster in the community on Nov. 26
Pastors say faith groups are unfairly targeted and that charter rights protect their decisions
Terry Bonar preparing to light up 1st Ave NE starting Dec. 5
Arthur Topham was convicted of breaching probation following his 2017 sentence for promoting hatred
RCMP on the hunt for suspect, described as in his 30’s
Centenoka Park Mall focused on keeping customers, tenants, staff safe
Traffic-calming work group makes several requests, including better signage and more police presence
Council members express appreciation for support of the Shuswap from CP Rail
Twice scaled-down wedding ‘proof that good things still happen during bad times’