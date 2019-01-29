Jakob Laforge tries on a clown nose during Kiki the Eco Elf’s magic show at the Unplug and Play Early Years Fair held Monday, Jan. 28, at Salmon Arm West elementary school. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Nose for magic
Unplug and Play Early Years Fair at Salmon Arm West Elementary
Jakob Laforge tries on a clown nose during Kiki the Eco Elf’s magic show at the Unplug and Play Early Years Fair held Monday, Jan. 28, at Salmon Arm West elementary school. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter