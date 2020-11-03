Youths with Shuswap Kids Club explore signs along the Shuswap Children’s Association’s Spooky Story Walk held at Blackburn Park on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Snapshot: Not-so-spooky story time

Shuswap Kids Club youths explore Spooky Story Walk

More than 100 kids visited Blackburn Park to brave a not-so-scary interactive reading event.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, the Shuswap Children’s Association’s hosted its Spooky Story Walk at the park. After the walk, young participants got to take home a Halloween-themed book.

