Ella Rissling and her dog Sadie rallied people to come and securely shred documents on Saturday, July 13 at an H&R Block sponsored secure shredding event. The proceeds from the shredding were donated to the Shuswap Children’s Association. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Read more: Need outstrips funds at Shuswap Children’s Association

Read more: Provincial funds not adequate for four-year-old boy’s health needs

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter