A beautiful rainbow adorns the sky recently over the Sunnybrae Park. (Wayne Masters image)

If there was a pot of gold at the end of this rainbow, it likely would have been in Salmon Arm.

Resident Wayne Masters captured this rainbow image recently from Tappen, with the rainbow going directly over the Sunnybrae Park.

