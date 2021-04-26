Joanne Chambers accepts a white pine seedling to plant in her yard from Amy Vallarino with Shuswap Climate Action. Members of the group were giving away seedlings, including western red cedar and cottonwood, as part of a belated Earth Day event at the Uptown Askew’s on Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Salmon Arm Earth Day seedling giveaway
Shuswap Climate Action hands out seedlings
