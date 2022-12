Members of the jazz ensemble pose for a snowy shot

Pianist Jim Johnston, tenor saxophone player Sandy Cameron, vocalist Andrea Bajova and trombone player Rich Thorne pose for a photo before their Merry Kriz show on Dec. 22 2022. (Rebecca Willson/ photo)

Salmon Arm’s ShuHorn band is jazzed for the upcoming Christmas concert, Merry Kriz.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, Merry Kriz will feature the ShuHorn band this year instead of the ShuJazz Quintet.

The ShuHorns take the Nexus at First stage on Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. , with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is by donation.

