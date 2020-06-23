Snapshot: Salmon Arm Telus ambassadors step up for family resource centre

Team provides funding, baby clothes that will go to reopening of Shuswap Family Resource Centre

Pat MacLeod and Liz Pastorchik, Salmon Arm’s Telus Community Ambassadors, present a cheque for $450 from Telus to Patti Thurston and Ida Hearder and the Shuswap Family Resource Centre. (Contributed)

Pat MacLeod and Liz Pastorchik, Salmon Arm’s Telus Community Ambassadors, present a cheque for $450 from Telus to Patti Thurston and Ida Hearder and the Shuswap Family Resource Centre. The funds will be put towards re-opening the centre following lockdown due to COVID-19. In addition to the cheque, MacLeod said the centre also received six packages of baby clothes she and Pastorchik helped to make for mom’s in the maternity wards at Salmon Arm and Vernon hospitals.

“We have a lot of baby items waiting to be delivered as soon as the hospitals can receive them as requirements of COVID-19 ease,” said MacLeod. “Salmon Arm Royal Ladies Marlies Albertsen and Georgina Beausoleil, helped with knitting these items along with Barb Duplesse, who is also a Telus Ambassador.

“This is my team of five ladies and I am very proud of them all. We do a lot of work in our community.”

