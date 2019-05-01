Snapshot: Science World comes to Salmon Arm

The Science World road show was in town to show kids how to observe and experiment

Oliver van Nostrand skids across the Bastion Elementary Gym floor on a makeshift hovercraft as part of the Science World On the Road held at the school on Tuesday, April 30. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Science World On the Road visited Shuswap schools throughout the week of April 29 to May 3, including a stop at Bastion Elementary on Tuesday.

