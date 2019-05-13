Photo credit: Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer

Snapshot: Shoes galore at annual She Shoe Swaps

Salmon Arm fundraiser supports Shuswap Community Foundation and SAFE Society

April Isbister from Kamloops checks out the shoes at the popular annual She Shoe Swaps held at Okanagan College in Salmon Arm on Saturday, May 11.

Inspired by Rosemarie Vennard, who was a volunteer extraordinaire, a fund was started at the Shuswap Community Foundation called Rosemarie’s Fund after her death in 2012.

Each year her daughter Kathryn Vennard organizes She Shoe Swaps, with half the funds going to the Community Foundation and half to the SAFE Society.

