Snapshot: Shuswap pasta engineers take first place

The team of Evan Den Dekker, Braden Northway and Destiny Rivait from Eagle River Secondary won first place at the Junior Spaghetti Bridge Challenge held at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops on Friday, March 6. The goal of the competition was to build a bridge that was as light as possible while still being able to support a kilogram of weight for at least 60 seconds. Another ERS team picked up third place in the competition which was open to students in Grades 6 to 9. (Contributed)

Sicamous