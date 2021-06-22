Piccadilly Terrace resident Edith McEwen takes the cake in recognition of her 100th birthday on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The long-time Shuswap resident celebrated the occasion with a few family members on Saturday, June 17. (Contributed)
Snapshot: Shuswap resident celebrates 100th birthday
Edith McEwen had an opportunity to celebrate with family at Piccadilly Terrace
#Salmon Arm