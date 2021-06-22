Piccadilly Terrace resident Edith McEwen takes the cake in recognition of her 100th birthday on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The long-time Shuswap resident celebrated the occasion with a few family members on Saturday, June 17. (Contributed)

Snapshot: Shuswap resident celebrates 100th birthday

Edith McEwen had an opportunity to celebrate with family at Piccadilly Terrace

Piccadilly Terrace resident Edith McEwen takes the cake in recognition of her 100th birthday on Tuesday, June 22. The long-time Shuswap resident had an opportunity to celebrate the occasion with a few family members on Saturday, June 17. (Contributed)

