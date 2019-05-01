Snapshot: Shuswap Rotarians hit the road for food banks

Rotary clubs in Salmon Arm and Chase go door to door in weekend blitz

Warne Lynd of the Salmon Arm Rotary club helps his fellow Rotarians gather donations during a food drive conducted by Shuswap Rotarians in Salmon Arm and Chase on Saturday, April 27. (Photo contributed)

Salmon Arm and Chase Rotarians went door to door Saturday, April 27, gathering donations of food for local food banks.

