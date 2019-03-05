Snapshot: Shuswap Welsh Society honours contributions

Lawrence Williams, left, and Olwen Landers, centre, receive lifetime membership awards for their contributions to the Shuswap Welsh Society from president Wyn Gittins, right, during the St. David’s Day celebrations on Saturday, March 2, at the 5th Avenue Seniors Centre. Approximately 70 people enjoyed the festivities which included dinner, a trivia game and a sing-a-long. (Lean Blain photo)

