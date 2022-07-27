Snapshot: Time to rest

This American wigeon duckling stretches a leg while its siblings rest on a shoreline log in Salmon Arm Bay. Just out of view, their mother floats on guard. Salmon Arm Bay is a nursery for many species of birds in June and July. (John G Woods photo)

