Snapshot: Valentine’s donations to Shuswap organizations

The Shuswap SPCA and the SAFE Society Women’s Shelter received some love on Valentine’s Day, each receiving $500 donations from SASCU Insurance. From left to right: Paige Hilland from the SAFE Society, Sharon Loewen, Stacey Black, Carma Smith, Nikki Webber, Amber Jens and Carrie Steinwand, and front, left to right, Kelsee Brown and the Shuswap SPCA’s Victoria Olynik.

