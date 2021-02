Salmon Arm’s New Year’s baby of 2021, Benjamin Cameron Cashion, and mother Jennifer, warm up in a quilt presented to the family by the Shuswap Quilters’ Guild on Thursday, Feb. 18. The quilt, with a pattern called “Toy Trucks,” was created by Blanche Hartnett. The guild’s annual New Year’s baby quilt presentation wasn’t the usual gathering wasn’t held this year due to pandemic restrictions. (Blanche Hartnett photo)

