Families take advantage of sunny day for outdoor activities

Bryan White helps son and daughter Oliver and Lily build a snowman on the South Broadview Elementary School field where families were taking advantage of the warmer, sunny weather to enjoy some outdoor activities on Saturday, Feb. 20. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

