Snapshot: Western grebe count

Shuswap Naturalists club member Di Wittner has been keeping track of Western Grebe numbers in Salmon Arm for four years.As of mid-July, this year, she concluded grebe numbers are within the range seen the past three years. Their distribution is slightly different from previous years though. On July 16, most were observed in deep water, with a significant group of them in between Sandy Point and Sunnybrae park. (Clive Bryson photo)

