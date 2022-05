After twisting a wire tree together, Shuswap Rock Club member Fran Brooks positions it on a piece of agate from Monte Lake during the clubs tailgate sale at the Five Corners Church parking lot on Saturday, May 7, 2022. More info about the club can be found on its Facebook page. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

After twisting a wire tree together, Shuswap Rock Club member Fran Brooks positions it on a piece of agate from Monte Lake during the clubs tailgate sale at the Five Corners Church parking lot on Saturday, May 7, 2022. More info about the club can be found on its Facebook page.

Read more: Prehistoric fish found near Sooke named after amateur collector

newsroom@saobserver.net