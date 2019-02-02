Arabella Himelman puts together some book-based artworks during an event at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery on Saturday, Feb. 2. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer) Arabella Himelman puts together some book-based artworks during an event at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery on Saturday, Feb. 2. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Snapshot: Young book makers get creative at Salmon Arm Art Gallery

Final weekend of Unplug + Play activities incorporates book making event

Some up-and-coming young book makers were out in force at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery Saturday, Feb. 2, for one of the final fun events presented as part of the Unplug + Play initiative in Salmon Arm.

The Unplug + Play team helped to host a day of crafty, creative book making at the gallery, where some talented young artists had the chance to learn the basics of how to plan and bind their very own books. Some of these creations were pieced together using old books, with some creative additions from each book maker.

Related: Shuswap artists dialogue with paintings from community collection

The book making theme fits well with the Unplug + Play theme of encouraging literacy and non-digital activities, especially for youth. Four different book making stations were set up at the gallery throughout the afternoon, each inspired by words and themes from the gallery’s current show, ‘In Dialogue with the Collection.”

Weigh in on safe water, recreation

