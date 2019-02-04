Dominic Reid watches as the bowling ball makes its way down the alley during a free kids Unplug and Play event at Lakeside Lanes Bowling Centre on Friday, Feb. 1. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshots: Unplug and roll
Kids have a ball during Unplug and Play event at Lakeside Lanes
Throwing balls indoors was encouraged during the free kids bowling Unplug and Play week event at Lakeside Lanes Bowling Centre on Friday, Feb. 1. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)
