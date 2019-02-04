Snapshots: Unplug and roll

Kids have a ball during Unplug and Play event at Lakeside Lanes

Dominic Reid watches as the bowling ball makes its way down the alley during a free kids Unplug and Play event at Lakeside Lanes Bowling Centre on Friday, Feb. 1. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Throwing balls indoors was encouraged during the free kids bowling Unplug and Play week event at Lakeside Lanes Bowling Centre on Friday, Feb. 1. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

