The cast of the Snowed In comedy tour will be making stops around the Okanagan Shuswap area in January and February, 2023. (Snowed In Comedy Tour/ Facebook)

Snowed In comedy tour making stop in Salmon Arm

Comedic group touring the Okanagan Shuswap area in early 2023

The Snowed In comedy tour will be making Salmon Arm residents laugh in the new year, as they make their rounds through the Okanagan Shuswap area.

Made up of Erica Sigurdson, Pete Zedlacher, Dan Quinn, Paul Myrehaug, Damonde Tschritter and Debra DiGiovanni, Snowed In is the biggest comedy tour in Canada. They’ll be stopping in 70 cities across the country this year.

The group has performed in Australia, France, Switzerland and the U.S.

They’ll start in Canmore, Alta. on Jan. 3, 2023, before moving into B.C. The first show is in Golden on Jan. 4, then they’re in Vernon at SilverStar Mountain’s NATC Theatre on Jan. 5, and in Kamloops on Jan. 6 and 7.

The comics then move through towns in northern B.C. and towards the Lower Mainland before returning to Vernon, this time at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Jan. 28.

The tour travels through the Kootenays next then makes its way back to Alberta before returning to B.C. for shows in Revelstoke on Feb. 8 and Salmon Arm on Feb. 9.

Finally, the tour finishes off its Okanagan appearances in Penticton on Feb. 10, and Kelowna on Feb. 11.

Most performances start at 7:30 p.m. local time and, according to the tour’s website, tickets are moving fast.

Audience members must be at least 19 years old to attend in B.C.

