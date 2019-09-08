Sorrento Village Farmers Market celebrates big birthday

Eric Fell from Kazy Farms, president of the Sorrento Village Farmers Market, and Sue McCrae from the Shuswap Health Services Society prepare to cut the cake on Sept. 1 celebrating the market’s 20-year birthday this season and thanking the many shoppers who have supported the market throughout the seasons. The health services society is a community partner with the food coupon program. (Photo contributed)
