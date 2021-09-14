South Canoe School is receiving $165,000 in provincial funding for the construction of a new, accessible playground. (File photo)

South Canoe School receives $165,000 for new playground

Provincial funding to support universally accessible playground

South Canoe School students will be getting more ways to play outdoors thanks to $165,000 in funding from the B.C. government for a new playground.

On Sept. 10, the province announced that through the Playground Equipment Program (PEP), it would be investing $10 million into 60 new playgrounds in 50 school districts. According to the announcement, the $165,000 per playground is to support accessible components – like ground cover, ramps and/or transfer platforms that connect to the play structure – to ensure a place for all students to play.

Within School District 83, South Canoe School, home of the outdoor learning program, was selected to receive funding for a new playground – something the school is currently without.

According to the school district, the playground is being fully funded, and will not require any additional fundraising efforts. The school is currently seeking permission from the Agricultural Land Commission for the playground’s installation. The plan is for a playground that incorporates wood and natural features that fit with the aesthetics of the school and its surroundings. It will be universally accessible for all to enjoy.

The province said playgrounds will be built over the next year.

