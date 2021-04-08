South Okanagan Grandmothers for Africa holding free online concert

The South Okanagan Grandmothers for Africa in Penticton is inviting residents to attend a free vitrual concert April 15 to support African grandmothers. (Canadian Grandmothers / YouTube)

The South Okanagan Grandmothers for Africa in Penticton is inviting residents to attend a free virtual concert to support African grandmothers.

Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign groups across Canada – including South Okanagan Grandmothers for Africa – have an ambitious goal to raise half a million dollars for grandmothers in Africa who are currently dealing with the intersecting pandemics of HIV/AIDS and COVID-19.

The funds will be raised through a virtual concert on April 15 showcasing Canadian talent including the National Ballet of Canada, Steven Page, David Myles, and B.C.’s own Kym Gouchie, Feels Like Home and the della kit.

The 90 minutes of music, dance, storytelling, and drumming will also feature Stratford Festival, Sheree Fitch, Lorraine Klaasen and many other artists and writers, as well as stories from Canadian grandmothers who have visited sub-Saharan Africa.

Called “Together in Concert: In Solidarity with African Grandmothers,” the concert is hosted by 160 grandmothers groups across Canada that have been raising funds for the Grandmothers Campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation for the past 15 years. All of the concert proceeds will go to the campaign.

The artists are donating their talent to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the campaign, which was launched in 2006 in response to the emerging crisis faced by African grandmothers as they struggled to raise millions of children orphaned by HIV and AIDS. Grandmothers across Canada rallied and have since raised more than $36 million to support grandmothers and their community-based organizations in 15 sub-Saharan African countries.

The event is free but donations are appreciated and eligible for a charitable tax receipt for donations of $20 or more. Registrants will be able to access the concert for 72 hours after it starts.

“We grandmothers walk in solidarity with African grandmothers who have far fewer resources than we do in raising the next generation, and the need is greater than ever. We are grateful for all who support our work, and we know they’re in for a fantastic treat with this event,” reads a press release from Grandmothers for Africa.

To register go to cdngrandmothers.com and view the video trailer below.

